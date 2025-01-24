There’s a huge drag show, a bunch of plays and a pair of local supergroups duking it out as Chappell Roan and Lady Gaga, so there’s plenty to choose from for weekend activities.

Monét X Change. Image courtesy of Portland Ovations

Drag queen Monét X Change takes the stage on Saturday at the State Theatre. The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum will be strutting her stuff as she shares her life story.

Related

‘La Bohème’ and Monét X Change on Portland stages this weekend

Marie Stewart Harmon and Lisa Muller, seated, and Janis Gardner in the foreground in Edward Albee’s “A Delicate Balance” at Mad Horse Theatre. Photo by Kat Moraros Photography @katmorarosphotography

Winter theater season is in full swing. You can see the Edward Albee play “A Delicate Balance” at Mad Horse Theatre (it’s fantastic, I went last weekend!). Or head to the Public Theatre in Lewiston for “Every Brilliant Thing,” a show that incorporates audience participation. We’ve got details about several other local productions as well.

Related

Battling winter blues? Try a night at the theater

Amanda Arnold (left) as Lady Gaga and Crystal Marie (right) as Lady Gaga are ready to jumpstart The Clash of the Titans series in Portland. Photo by Cam Jones

Fill your Friday night with dancing and scream-singing to songs by Chappell Roan and Lady Gaga. The revival of the local supergroup cover band battles called Clash of the Titans kicks off at Oxbow Bottling & Blending, or as I like to call it, the Pink Pony Club.

Related

Crystal Marie is ready to be Chappell Roan

Winter beachgoers at Kettle Cove State Park in Cape Elizabeth in 2023. Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald

Before we all start complaining about the summer tourists, get out there and take advantage of locals’ season. Columnist Leslie Bridgers offers up six ways to do just that, including beach walks without parking headaches and a day trip to Vinalhaven.

Related

6 things Mainers wouldn’t dare to do in summer — but can now

Dine in a ski gondola in Kennebunk. Photo courtesy of Kennebunkport Inn

Another wintertime perk is the many restaurants that offer cozy outdoor seating. Make a plan to hit one of them, like Yosaku and Harbor Bistro + Terrace in Portland. You can also reserve a ski gondola with heaters and pillows at The Burleigh at the Kennebunkport Inn.

Related

Winter spots to eat outdoors in southern Maine – and still stay warm

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
Things To Do

Related Stories
Latest Articles