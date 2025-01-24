There’s a huge drag show, a bunch of plays and a pair of local supergroups duking it out as Chappell Roan and Lady Gaga, so there’s plenty to choose from for weekend activities.

Drag queen Monét X Change takes the stage on Saturday at the State Theatre. The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum will be strutting her stuff as she shares her life story.

Winter theater season is in full swing. You can see the Edward Albee play “A Delicate Balance” at Mad Horse Theatre (it’s fantastic, I went last weekend!). Or head to the Public Theatre in Lewiston for “Every Brilliant Thing,” a show that incorporates audience participation. We’ve got details about several other local productions as well.

Fill your Friday night with dancing and scream-singing to songs by Chappell Roan and Lady Gaga. The revival of the local supergroup cover band battles called Clash of the Titans kicks off at Oxbow Bottling & Blending, or as I like to call it, the Pink Pony Club.

Before we all start complaining about the summer tourists, get out there and take advantage of locals’ season. Columnist Leslie Bridgers offers up six ways to do just that, including beach walks without parking headaches and a day trip to Vinalhaven.

Another wintertime perk is the many restaurants that offer cozy outdoor seating. Make a plan to hit one of them, like Yosaku and Harbor Bistro + Terrace in Portland. You can also reserve a ski gondola with heaters and pillows at The Burleigh at the Kennebunkport Inn.

