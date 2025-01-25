Mollie Puffer scored 18 points, Paige Sevigny chipped in 17, and Sanford took control with a strong second quarter on its way to a 53-30 win over Greely in a girls basketball game Saturday in Sanford.

Sadie Sevigny added 12 points on four 3-pointers for Sanford (10-4), which erased a 9-5 deficit by outscoring the Rangers 15-2 in the second quarter.

Paige Sevigny also had four 3-pointers.

Avery Bush and Hannah Hussey each finished with seven points for Greely (6-9).

SKIING

SASSI MEMORIAL: Lucas Barstow of Gould Academy and Clara White of Orono won 5-kilometer freestyle races at Black Mountain in Rumford.

Barstow won the boys race in a time of 12 minutes, 8.02 seconds. Alden Reardon of Fort Kent was second in 12:31.8, followed by Beckett Cote of Messalonskee, Henri McCourt of Mt. Blue and Will Brown of Gould.

White was the girls champion in 14:20.5. Kate Carlson of Gould placed second in 14:34.9, followed by Nora McCourt of Mt. Blue, Maya Kellett of Mt. Blue and Reese Furneaux of Gould.

BOYS HOCKEY

FALMOUTH 3, BANGOR 1: The Navigators (9-2) got goals from Anders Hesson, Cale Hanson and Rowan Hinkley in a win over Bangor/Narraguagus (6-5) at Sawyer Arena in Bangor.

Hesson opened the scoring 3:12 into the game when his shot from the left point caromed off the back glass and into the net off the back of Bangor goalie Cody McCue.

Hanson made it 2-0 midway through the second period with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle. Falmouth then converted a 5-on-3 power play early in the third, as Hinkley’s goal increased the margin to 3-0.

Bangor’s Phil Moscone scored on a 5-on-3 power play with 3:23 remaining.

MARSHWOOD 5, PORTLAND 2: Makili Matty recorded two goals and an assist, and Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (7-4) scored the last four goals to beat Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete (3-10) in Dover, New Hampshire.

Emmett Hammond, Peter Blumenfeld and Sean Sullivan also scored for the Knighthawks. Blumenfeld’s power-play goal at 9:10 of the second period broke a 2-2 tie.

Ian House and Michael McMains scored for the visiting Beacons.

YORK 3, SCARBOROUGH 1: Michael Hanlon, Jordan Caracoglia and Brett Aceto scored, Maclean Douris made 14 saves, and the Wildcats (8-4) downed the Red Storm (5-6) in Dover, New Hampshire.

Preston Sullivan scored and Bryce Bellerose stopped 29 shots for Scarborough.

CAMDEN HILLS 11, HOULTON 4: Blake Christie scored seven goals, and the Windjammers (5-6) routed Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin (1-8) in Rockport.

Bridger Witbeck added two goals, and Jacob Talbot and Alden Howard also scored for the Windjammers, who built an 8-0 lead in the first period on six goals by Christie and one each from Witbeck and Howard.

