Within 24 hours after President Trump swore to defend the Constitution, he issued an executive order pardoning 1,500-plus deluded traitors, who had attempted to storm the Capitol, overthrow the government and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. They broke into the building, attacked police, paraded the Confederate flag, defecated on the floor, threatened the lives of Congress members and erected a gallows. All while Donald Trump watched — and did nothing. For four years he has gaslighted the country about a stolen election and stated that these insurrectionists — who were legally tried and convicted for their crimes — were heroes, patriots and “hostages.” And now they will go free.

This is intolerable and unforgivable. It is also an indication that Trump intends to rule by lies, fear and intimidation and to create an imperial and compliant government that more resembles Russia’s Putin, China’s Xi and Hungary’s Viktor Orban.

Trump has already indicated that he wants a compliant Congress that is not a co-equal partner but a Soviet-style politburo that merely praises the leader and claps politely. Our representatives must hold their ground and defend the nation against Trump’s excesses. Our senators can start by demanding that Cabinet applicants are more than mere fawning toadies and ideologues but instead have resumes to actually serve the American people. They must reject subpar and incompetent candidates like Hegseth, Gabbard and RFK Jr. They must use their duty to advise and consent or lose it.

Greg Rossel

Troy

