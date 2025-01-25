Before a concert by the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra in Lewiston on Jan. 18, children got to try their hand at a variety of musical instruments and to meet some of the orchestra’s musicians. Meet the Instruments by the MSO is designed to spark interest in music for school-age children.
“The purpose of this event is to turn on some young people to the joy of playing these wonderful classical instruments that the MSO uses in performance,” said Michael Levine, executive director of the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra. “We have found that when young people actually experience what it’s like to hold a violin or blow in a trumpet or bang on a timpani, they are much more likely to pursue taking classes when they are in elementary school or even junior high school.”
In the basement of the Franco Center, children learned more about the MSO’s musicians and got to blow into a tuba, a variety of horns and a bassoon, as well as guide bows across the strings of violins and cellos.
The event tied into the theme of the MSO’s January concerts, tailored to younger audiences. “We purposely program the January concert to be family friendly by choosing shorter pieces that tend to have more instantly recognizable tunes in them,” Levine said.
