Before a concert by the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra in Lewiston on Jan. 18, children got to try their hand at a variety of musical instruments and to meet some of the orchestra’s musicians. Meet the Instruments by the MSO is designed to spark interest in music for school-age children.

Stella Navarro, 7, of New Gloucester, tries blowing into a tuba Jan. 18 during a Meet the Instruments event with members of the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra before an MSO performance at the Franco Center in Lewiston. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald

“The purpose of this event is to turn on some young people to the joy of playing these wonderful classical instruments that the MSO uses in performance,” said Michael Levine, executive director of the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra. “We have found that when young people actually experience what it’s like to hold a violin or blow in a trumpet or bang on a timpani, they are much more likely to pursue taking classes when they are in elementary school or even junior high school.”

Dain Shuler, a musician with the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra, left, holds a French horn while Cameron Reagan, 9, of Durham, plays during Jan. 18’s Meet the Instruments event. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald

In the basement of the Franco Center, children learned more about the MSO’s musicians and got to blow into a tuba, a variety of horns and a bassoon, as well as guide bows across the strings of violins and cellos.

Spencer Abbot, 10, of Sumner, pulls a bow across a cello Jan. 18 during a Meet the Instruments event with members of the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra in Lewiston. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald

The event tied into the theme of the MSO’s January concerts, tailored to younger audiences. “We purposely program the January concert to be family friendly by choosing shorter pieces that tend to have more instantly recognizable tunes in them,” Levine said.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles