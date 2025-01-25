Justin Bean opened the scoring in the first period, then set up goals by Jacob Hudson and Xander Lamppa as the Maine Mariners won for the second straight night against the Worcester Railers, earning a 3-1 ECHL victory Saturday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

Nolan Maier made 31 saves for the Mariners, who killed three penalties in the final five minutes.

