BRADENTON, Fla. – Richard Dennis Griffin, 89, of Florida, formerly of Portland, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2025.

Born in Portland on June 20, 1935, to Margaret Zakrzewski, Richard lived a life marked by dedication, service, and love for his family.

Richard married his beloved wife, Mary Giusti, in 1957, and they enjoyed a rich life together, raising two daughters, Janet Griffin-Vaughan (husband Richard Vaughan) of South Berwick, and Stephanie Emery (husband Randy Emery). Richard was also a proud grandfather to five grandchildren and great-grandfather to two, all of whom were the light of his life.

He was predeceased by his mother, Margaret; and his wife, Mary.

Richard’s career in law enforcement spanned nearly two decades with the Portland Police Department, where he began as a patrolman in 1957. Over the years, his dedication and leadership led to his promotion to Sergeant in 1968, Captain of Patrol in 1970, and Deputy Chief in 1973. He retired in 1977, having earned several commendations for his exceptional service. His commitment to public safety continued when he became the Director of Public Safety for the City of Augusta from 1978 to 1992.

A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Richard served from 1951 to 1954 during the Korean War. He was a lifelong learner, graduating from the FBI Academy in 1972 as part of its first graduating class. He also earned a Criminal Justice degree from the University of Maine in 1973, again as part of the first graduating class.

Outside of his professional life, Richard had many passions. He was self-taught to play guitar, loved woodworking, and enjoyed cooking. He and Mary traveled the world together, embracing new experiences and creating lasting memories. In retirement, Richard became a “snowbird” in Florida, where he enjoyed playing golf and soaking up the sunshine. He cherished the time spent with his grandchildren, and his family was always at the center of his life.

Richard’s life was one of integrity, service, and love for those around him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church, Portland, followed by committal services at Calvary Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories of Richard at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

