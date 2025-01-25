On his first day back in office, President Trump enacted sweeping orders that made good on his continued promise to secure the southern border and rid the country of unwanted immigrants. These policies and actions ranged from canceling the flights of over 1,600 refugees from Afghanistan who were cleared for asylum in the U.S. to seeking to end birthright citizenship for some born in this nation to suspending the refugee resettlement program.

While the majority of Americans still affirm the idea that America should be a nation that welcomes immigrants, an increasing number — from both sides of the aisle — also express support for “common sense” measures that take a reasonable approach to immigration reform.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shawn Brace is a D.Phil. candidate in church history at Oxford University. He lives in Portland, where he is starting a new church.

However, President Trump, perhaps more than any other previous president, has parlayed these “common sense” concerns into a whole political platform, seemingly scapegoating one segment of society, and fomenting fear against them, in the pursuit of consolidating power.

What concerns me more than anything else, as a pastor who tries to align myself with the ways of Jesus, is how fellow Christians have allowed such rhetoric about immigrants to influence the way we relate to, think about and treat these fellow children of God.

Simply put, xenophobia is not — nor has it ever been — a Christian value.

Indeed, the witness of the Bible — in both the Hebrew scriptures and the New Testament — points to the obligation to love and care for the foreign visitor. The writers of Scripture repeatedly admonished God’s people to treat them with dignity, respect and compassion, remembering that they, too, were visitors in a strange land.

Thus, for example, the Torah commanded the Israelites to not “mistreat” the foreign visitor who dwelt in their land, but to instead treat them as “one born among” them, loving them as they loved themselves.

Similarly, the Torah elsewhere noted that God “administers justice for the fatherless and the widow, and loves the foreigner, giving him food and clothing. Therefore love the foreigner, for you were foreigners in the land of Egypt.”

Such an attitude was carried forward into the New Testament as well, perhaps even intensifying this obligation. Jesus thus spent much of his ministry seeking to widen the ethnic circle, conversing with Samaritan women, healing Canaanites and marveling at the faith of Romans — all things which would have been anathema to many of his followers who didn’t embrace the vision of their holy scriptures.

Perhaps most poignantly, when the Apostle Paul, the great disseminator of the Jesus message, wrote to his protégé, Timothy, explaining the qualifications for church leaders, he indicated that leaders must be what most English versions translate “hospitable.” Only the word “hospitable” is the Greek word philoxenos, which literally means a “lover” (philos) of the “foreigner” (xenos).

The point in all this is that wherever love of the immigrant is absent, there Jesus is absent — and true Christianity isn’t taking place. Indeed, not only has xenophobia never been a Christian value, love of the immigrant has been part and parcel of the Jesus-message and story.

This was partly what made the Jesus movement so revolutionary in its earliest days. As the eminent New Testament scholar N. T. Wright has pointed out, Christianity was an experiment in something that had never been done before in the history of the world: “a single community across traditional boundaries of culture, gender and ethnic and social groupings.” For the earliest Christians, Wright further explains, the Messiah had “one family, not two,” and “to deny this [was] to deny the gospel itself, to suggest that the Messiah did not need to be crucified.”

Simply put, where the spirit of Jesus is, there exists love, compassion and care for the foreign visitor.

This isn’t a call to a specific immigration policy, or to borderless nations. Those types of discussions are above my pay grade. This is simply a call to examine the attitude with which we pursue those policies and, more importantly, the attitude with which we treat our fellow children of God.

