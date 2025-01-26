FICTION
Hardcover
1. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)
2. “James,” by Percival Everett (Knopf)
3. “The God of the Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books)
4. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner Books)
5. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
6. “Intermezzo,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus, Giroux)
7. “Tell Me Everything,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
8. “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls,” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley Books)
9.”More or Less Maddy” by Lisa Genova (Gallery/Scout Press)
10. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
Paperback
1. “Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Knopf)
2. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)
3. “This is Happiness,” by Niall Williams (Bloomsbury)
4. “The Windsor Knot,” by SJ Bennett (Harper)
5. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial)
6. “The Housemaid,” by Freida Mcfadden (Grand Central)
7. “Fresh Water for Flowers,” by Valerie Perrin (Europa)
8. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
9. “Fourth Wing,” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books)
10. “None of This is True,” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)
NONFICTION
Hardcover
1. “The Let Them Theory,” by Mel Robbins (Hay House LLC)
2. “Serviceberry,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)
3. “What Time is Noon,” by Chip Leighton (Countryman Press)
4. “The Anxious Generation,” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)
5. “Maine: A Love Story” by Blue Butterfield (Blue Butterfield)
6. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Knopf)
7. “The Wide Wide Sea,” by Hampton Sides (Doubleday)
8. “The Demon of Unrest,” by Erik Larson (Crown)
9. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
10. “Revenge of the Tipping Point,” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, and Company)
Paperback
1. “The Artist’s Way,” by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee)
2. “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder (Crown)
3. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Step Publishing)
4. “Portland Maine: Connections Across Time,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Step Publishing)
5. “Doppelganger,” by Naomi Klein (Picador)
6. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkel (Knopf)
7. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)
8. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Penguin)
9. “All About Love,” by bell hooks (Harper)
10. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin)
—Nonesuch Books & More
