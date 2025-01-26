Downeast Credit Union and Insurance recently announced a new partnership with Richmond Middle High School and other area schools. In the program coined “Downeast Dunkers,” participating schools will receive around $4,000 in cash and in-kind contributions from Downeast Credit Union and Insurance throughout the 2024-25 basketball season.

The Downeast Dunkers program includes an interactive fundraiser at the Bobcats girls and boys varsity home games Tuesday. Fans have a chance to purchase balls that can be tossed into a wagon during the halftime contest for a chance to win a $100 gift card. The crowd also has a chance to win Bobcats basketball T-shirts at select games, which will be coordinated by high school students.

“The Dunkers program was created by our talented and creative team at Downeast Credit Union and Insurance,” Downeast Credit Union President and CEO Joseph Moses said in a prepared release. “With five area schools participating, we have allocated over $20,000 for the initiative. Our Team is proud to be aligning the credit union’s mission, vision and values into the Dunkers program as we give back to area schools.”

Additionally, every free throw varsity players involved in the Downeast Dunkers program make throughout the season will add $1 to the total that Downeast Credit Union and Insurance will pay out.

“To date, Downeast has committed $3,500 to help with the school athletics. This includes $2,000 towards warm-up jerseys, $257 from the dunkers fundraiser and $87 for the free throw challenge,” said Richmond Middle High School Athletic Director Jon Spear. “The Downeast Dunkers program is a fun way to add excitement to the games. It brings a fresh, renewed sense of Bobcat pride and community spirit. We encourage our community to come out and support our teams while helping to raise funds for our school through the ball toss.”

Downeast Team Members will be at the 5:30 p.m. girls game and the 7 p.m. boys game, both against Pine Tree Academy, Tuesday, Jan. 28.

