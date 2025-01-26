Police discovered human remains in a Lewiston bog Saturday afternoon.

A resident came across the remains in the Garcelon Bog at the end of Russell Street in Lewiston and contacted authorities, according to a release from Maine State Police.

The remains were transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for examination and identification, the release said. State Police believe the remains have been in the bog for an extended period of time and that there is no danger to the public.

The investigation was still ongoing Sunday night, the release said.

Copy the Story Link