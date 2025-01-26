The form to nominate educators for 2025 Sagadahoc County Teacher of the Year will close at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Nominations will be accepted from students, parents, caregivers, community members, school administrators, colleagues, college faculty members and associations/organizations. Self-nominations and nominations from family members are not accepted.

To qualify for nomination, teachers must:

• Hold the appropriate professional certification for their teaching position.

• Be a certified, in-good-standing, pre-K–12 teacher in a state-accredited public school, including career and technical education and adult education centers, public charter schools or publicly supported secondary schools (i.e. private schools that enroll 60% or more publicly funded students, sometimes referred to as “town academies”).

• Be actively teaching students at least 50% of the workday at the time of nomination and during their year of recognition.

• Maintain their teaching position and remain in the county for which they are selected throughout the year of recognition.

• Have a minimum of five years of teaching, three of which are in Maine.

The 2025 County Teachers of the Year will be announced in May, and the 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year will be selected from the 16 county honorees. Through a selection process designed by educators, the field will be narrowed to semi-finalists and then state finalists before the Maine Teacher of the Year is announced by the Commissioner of the Maine DOE at a school assembly in the fall.

For more information and the link to submit a nomination, visit mainetoy.org.

