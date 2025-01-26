I am writing to urge our Maine state legislators to prioritize legislation that will provide state-level funding for reproductive care in Maine.
Like many women who grew up in the 1970s and 1980s, I took for granted that access to family planning and abortion care would always be available to those in need in the United States. Now, as a mother of two grown girls, it’s hard to believe that they face a living in a country that has less access to family planning health care than I did at their age.
All Mainers deserve access to family planning services like birth control, cancer screenings and other essential health care. State-level funding — which would not include funding for abortion — will help ensure that every Mainer, regardless of their income, will be able to get this care. What’s more, Donald Trump cut funding at the federal level for these services before, and he can do it again, further jeopardizing Maine health care providers’ ability to serve everyone who comes to them for care.
We can’t predict the future entirely, but we can plan for one where Mainers continue to have access to essential care they need. I urge our lawmakers to fund family planning in Maine.
Amy Goldberg
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.