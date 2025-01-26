I am writing to urge our Maine state legislators to prioritize legislation that will provide state-level funding for reproductive care in Maine.

Like many women who grew up in the 1970s and 1980s, I took for granted that access to family planning and abortion care would always be available to those in need in the United States. Now, as a mother of two grown girls, it’s hard to believe that they face a living in a country that has less access to family planning health care than I did at their age.

All Mainers deserve access to family planning services like birth control, cancer screenings and other essential health care. State-level funding — which would not include funding for abortion — will help ensure that every Mainer, regardless of their income, will be able to get this care. What’s more, Donald Trump cut funding at the federal level for these services before, and he can do it again, further jeopardizing Maine health care providers’ ability to serve everyone who comes to them for care.

We can’t predict the future entirely, but we can plan for one where Mainers continue to have access to essential care they need. I urge our lawmakers to fund family planning in Maine.

Amy Goldberg

Falmouth

Copy the Story Link