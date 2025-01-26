SOUTH PORTLAND – Carl Hitchcock, 60, passed away on Jan. 21, 2025. Born on Nov. 2, 1964, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough.

To view Carl’s full obituary, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

