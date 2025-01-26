McGinnis, Gary Edward 73, of Baldwinsville, N.Y., Jan. 21. Celebration of life this summer. Care of Mathewson-Forani Funeral Home
McGinnis, Gary Edward 73, of Baldwinsville, N.Y., Jan. 21. Celebration of life this summer. Care of Mathewson-Forani Funeral Home
