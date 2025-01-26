EAST WATERBORO – James “Jim” Edward Earl III, 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was a lifelong resident of Waterboro, born March 9, 1956 at Goodall Hospital in Sanford to his parents James Earl Jr. and Betty Earl (Goodwin) of East Waterboro.

Growing up, Jim had a love of learning and a passion for cars. He would often take things apart just to figure out how they worked. Jim attended Massabesic High School of which he graduated in the class of 1974. Jim continued his education at Casco Bay College where he received a dual degree in business administration and computer programming. He spent several years putting that degree to use as he worked for the City of South Portland until starting his lifelong career beside his father as a mechanic at their local service station “Jims.”

Jim met his former wife and lifelong friend, Elizabeth Earl (Eastman) in Sanford in 1976. Liz and Jim both shared a love of muscle cars, off-roading, dirt-biking, family, friends, and a good laugh. They were married at the St. Steven the Martyr Church in Waterboro June 5, 1982. Together they built their beautiful family consisting of their first daughter, Whitney, their son, James IV, and the twins, Sarah, and Rebecca.

Jim was a car dealer, with a repair shop and towing business and was truly passionate about the trade. He was the ‘go to’ guy for many locals when needing auto repairs. His knowledge, honesty, dedication, and passion generated an abundance of love and support from the local community. This enabled him to run the garage until his retirement in 2024. Over the years Jim’s garage became a hangout for many of the locals who would volunteer around the shop, they shared a passion for automobiles and many just liked to be in Jim’s company. Jim had a great taste for Classic muscle cars, over the years collecting and trading hundreds of special interest cars all over the United States.

Jim was also a trusted pilot. He flew both fixed wing aircraft as well as helicopters. Jim’s love for flying encouraged him to become partners in a helicopter company and flight school “York County Helicopters” at the Sanford Regional Airport. Jim flew for National Geographic, local utility companies, police departments, Maine Warden Service, local farms and businesses, fair events, and trained dozens of new pilots to fly.

In Jim’s free time, he loved attending auto auctions, car shows, drag racing, flying, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Jim was lovingly survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Elizabeth Earl (Eastman); children, Whitney Earl, James Earl IV, and twins Sarah Taylor and Rebecca Earl; his grandchildren, James Earl V, Quinn Taylor, Lauren Taylor, and Paisley Earl; his brother, Bill Earl and sisters Susan French and Julie Earl; one niece, four nephews; and dozens of lifelong friends.

Visiting hours will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. with a prayer service and sharing of memories at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green. A memorial motor parade to take place in Waterboro and will be announced in the spring.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., Alfred, ME 04002.

