Earl III, James “Jim” Edward 68, of East Waterboro, Jan. 16, at home. Visit 12-2 p.m., Service 1 p.m., Feb. 1, Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Earl III, James “Jim” Edward 68, of East Waterboro, Jan. 16, at home. Visit 12-2 p.m., Service 1 p.m., Feb. 1, ...
Earl III, James “Jim” Edward 68, of East Waterboro, Jan. 16, at home. Visit 12-2 p.m., Service 1 p.m., Feb. 1, Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.