BRUNSWICK – Judith “Judy” Mae Young passed away peacefully Jan. 18, 2025 at Mid Coast Senior Living in Brunswick.

Judy was born in Portland to David Carl and Margaret Helen Winslow Grant. She graduated from Falmouth High School and attended Nasson College and Westbrook Junior College. She worked as a manager at Yarmouth Pharmacy on Maine Street in Yarmouth where she met her future husband Carl “Craig” when he stopped one day to pick up a snack during his work break as an engineer at the Cousins Island Power Station. Craig and Judy purchased their home on Poland Road in Freeport and lived there until 2022 when they moved together to Mid Coast Senior Living.

While at home, caring for their daughter who was adopted in 1976, Judy prepared tax documents for various individuals and later worked as a bookkeeper for Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolates in Freeport. Judy enjoyed her flower gardens, crafting and excelled in needlepointing.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Craig; brothers David and Daniel; and uncle and aunt, Roland and Janet W. Moore.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Kelli of Westbrook; cousins Diane Moore of Falmouth, Roland Moore of Scarborough, Randall Moore of Windham, Rodney Moore of Biddeford; and her husband’s nephew, Steven H. Young of New Gloucester.

A special thanks to Judy’s former neighbors Michael Laughlin and Amanda Gale of Freeport for their continued friendship with Judy and the staff at Mid Coast Senior Health for the loving care given to Judy over the past three years.

A graveside service is planned for June.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth.

