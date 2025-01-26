White, Linda A. 80, of Windham, Jan. 21. Services 10 a.m., Jan. 30, A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland. Burial to follow.
White, Linda A. 80, of Windham, Jan. 21. Services 10 a.m., Jan. 30, A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland. Burial to follow.
