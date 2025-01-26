WINDHAM – Linda A. White, 80, of Windham, passed away on Tuesday Jan. 21, 2025.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday Jan. 30 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. Burial will follow in Brooklawn Memorial Park.

To see Linda’s full obituary, share a memory or send the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

