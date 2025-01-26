WINDHAM – On Oct. 20, 2024, surrounded by family, Peggy left this world to be with the Lord.

She was born March 3, 1948 in Portland. Peggy grew up on Munjoy Hill where she met her lifelong friends Camilla Lawson and Nancy Ciampi. She was the type of woman to keep friends for life.

Peggy had a love for numbers and spent her career working in the Treasury Department at the Portland City Hall, retiring from her first job. She enjoyed telling the story of how her dad got her the job.

Peggy was a rare, precious, light in this world. Her true purpose was caregiving: as a child, she was a mother figure to her siblings, she became a wife, a mother to her three daughters (and half the neighborhood), she opened her home to countless family members, she cared for her mother and her daughter, Linda, and helped raise her grandchildren. God gave her avenues to fulfill her purpose and at every knock, she answered. A true matriarch.

Peggy also enjoyed holidays surrounded by family, traveling in the motor home and camping. She had a seasonal campsite for 25(ish) years. Here, she made friends that turned to family, cheated at cards and taught us to be sore losers.

However, being a Grammy was the greatest joy of her life! She cherished every moment she got to spend with her grand babies and beamed with pride whenever she told stories about them.

Peggy will always be our Sunshine when skies are grey!

Peggy was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Johnson and Virginia (McFarland) Johnson; former husbands Johnny Geary and Pete Peterson; brothers Joseph Johnson and Robert Johnson; close cousin, Georgeann Morin; and daughter, Linda Bailey.

She is survived by her sisters Donna Morton, Brenda Johnson Martel and Debra Johnson of Westbrook; best friend of 70-plus years, Camilla Ashley; daughters Kelly Geary-MacDonald and husband Rick MacDonald of Windham, Jennifer Berry and husband Brian Berry of Bridgton; bonus son, William Brink of Falmouth; grandchildren Caitlin Geary and boyfriend Ryan Simmons of Windham, Colleen Gray and boyfriend Oliver Harmon of Portland, Dan Gray of Windham, Shannon Bailey and Jolene Bailey of Windham, Kaleigh Maley of Windham, Kristi Brink of Falmouth; as well as many nieces, nephews; friends and neighbors who she held dear to her heart.

The family will hosting a celebration of Life March 1, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, located at 1945 Congress St. in Portland.

