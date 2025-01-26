GORHAM – Marilyn A. “Sue” Noyce, 96, of Gorham, passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2025 at the Gorham House in Gorham after a long illness.

Born June 4, 1928 on a farm in Gray, she was the daughter of Annie and Charles Manchester and the eldest of three children including two brothers, Wayne and Charles.

From Gray, the family eventually moved to Gorham where she began her freshman year at Gorham High School, eventually becoming a graduate of the class of 1946. Following high school, she enrolled at Northeastern Business College in Portland.

Her first job after graduation was as a member of the secretarial office team at the First National Stores Maine headquarters in Portland. It was there that she met her future husband, Frank L. Noyce. They married at her parents home in Gorham on Aug. 4, 1950 and a year later their first child, Gary, was born. In 1954, Marilyn and Frank began building a home in Gorham next to her parents.

Marilyn was always active. As a mother and homemaker, she enjoyed growing flowers, home decorating, cooking, knitting, quilting and making clothes for herself and other family members. She eventually returned to secretarial office work at Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Portland. That was followed with many years as secretary to the Gorham Superintendent of Schools, a job she loved.

In her youth, Marilyn enjoyed outdoor activities that included swimming, riding her horse, Pete, downhill skiing and ice skating.

In the 1960s she became an excellent golfer and a member of the Gorham Country Club. She also became an active member of the GCC winter bowling league between competing country clubs.

Marilyn enjoyed entertaining and gathering with their many friends, including those associated with her husband’s singing endeavors with a barbershop quartet.

Having grown up with a family camp owned by her parents on Little Sebago, and eventually a year round home they owned on Big Sebago, she was able to continue her love for swimming and boating into adulthood. Along with all her sports interests, the love of Maine lakes and camps was passed on to her son, Gary.

In the 1978, Frank’s work moved them to Enfield, Conn. where they enjoyed many years with friends and living close to her brother, Wayne, and his wife, Rita in the nearby town of Vernon, Conn. There, she continued her homemaking interests, playing golf and bowling.

Following Frank’s retirement in 1993, they moved back to Gorham to be near their son, Gary and daughter-in-law, Heidi and care for her elderly parents until their passing.

In her later years, Marilyn developed an interest in playing Bridge. She joined two different local bridge clubs, played with on-line bridge groups and taught the game to those interested in learning.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, Annie F. and Charles J. Manchester; husband, Frank L. Noyce; brother, Wayne Manchester; daughter, Susan E. Noyce and son, Frank C. Noyce.

Surviving family members include, son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Heidi Noyce of Gorham; brother, Charles H. Manchester of Gray; nephew, Charles J. Manchester, nieces Judee Manchester, Lynne Ransom, Janet Bartlett; and her beloved sister-in-law, Rita Belyea Manchester.

We would like to thank all the nurses and health care workers involved with her care from Home Instead (Gorham Office), The Inn at the Village Square (Gorham), The Gorham House (Gorham) and Compassus Hospice. A very special thanks go out to her friend and Gorham High School classmate, Erlon “Al” Mosher and his family in Gorham for all the good times and memories they shared with Marilyn in the past 10 years.

A graveside memorial service will be held in the spring.

