Staff at Rockland Public Library think deep winter is the perfect time to hunker down and read and to keep it fun, the library is hosting Winter Reading Bingo from Feb. 1 through March 31.

Participants (Rockland Library Patrons ages 18 and up) are encouraged to read as many books as they like from 24 unique Bingo categories, write a short review and get a Bingo card stamped to be entered into a raffle to win a prize.

Bingo cards and review slips are available at the checkout desk at the library, 80 Union St. Registration is not required. Raffle winners will be notified April 1.

For more information, email abrislin@rocklandmaine.gov or call 594-0310.

