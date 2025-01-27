A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook Maine on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred at 10:22 a.m. and was reported at a depth of 13.2 km and centered 10 km southeast of York Harbor.

People reported feeling shaking across York and Cumberland counties and in the Boothbay Harbor region.



The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported the earthquake at 4.1 magnitude before adjusting it down to 3.8.

The York Count Emergency Management Agency also sent an alert saying there is no risk to the public and asking people to not call 911 unless it’s an emergency.

Sgt. Brian McNeice was inside the York Police Department building when the earthquake started. It was the first time he’d ever felt an earthquake that strong.

“My heart was pounding,” he said. “I thought a jet was flying over the PD. It was nuts.”

The town’s 911 dispatch center was inundated with calls from residents, most of them reporting the earthquake, McNeice said. Some callers told dispatchers they thought they’d heard an explosion.

Nearly an hour after the shaking stopped, York police officers were still driving around town looking for damage, but didn’t see any problems, McNeice said. The town fire department also said there were no injuries or reports of structural damage.

The tremor was felt as far north as Skowhegan and as far south as Boston, according to chatter on social media. “I was in my kitchen here in Dresden and the whole house started to shake,” resident Amber Pouliot commented in a local Facebook group.

While Maine doesn’t typically have strong earthquakes, it is not uncommon for microquakes with a magnitude of less than 2.0 to occur.

The Maine Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.1 quake on Dec. 9, 2024, 4 miles north of Upton, but noted that there were no reports from people who felt it. On July 28, a magnitude 2.8 earthquake recorded in West Gardiner had scattered reports of weak shaking up to 30 mile away.

On April 5, 2024, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake centered in northern New Jersey was felt widely across New England, including in southern Maine.

Earthquakes are less common on the East Coast because the area does not lie on a boundary of tectonic plates – slabs of Earth’s crust that slide past each other and build pressure when they get stuck.

The biggest quakes usually occur along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, which extends through Iceland and the Atlantic Ocean. A plate boundary called the San Andreas Fault stretches through California.

Compared to the western U.S., the hard, brittle rocks on the East Coast are better at spreading earthquake energy across long distances.

Staff Writer Dylan Tusinski contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

