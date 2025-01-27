Winter Street Center is hosting a concert the evening before Valentine’s Day for couples and singles searching for connection.

The Valentine’s Eve concert is at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Winter Street Center, 880 Washington St. in downtown Bath. The acoustic concert will feature Katie Daggett and Ed Desjardins, who are lending their soulful vocal harmonies to help raise funds for the restoration of the main chapel of the historic Winter Street Church.

“When you’re a musician, it’s one thing to have a sound that’s your own,” Daggett said. “But if you’re really lucky, you’ll find another like soul that resonates with you in a way that creates something greater than the sum of its parts.”

Daggett met Desjardins at one of his concerts and later invited him to join her to perform nearly 20 years ago.

Admission to the concert comes with a suggested minimum donation of $15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the show can be purchased in advance at sagadahocperservation.org.

