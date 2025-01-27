Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm both returned to Bruins’ practice on Monday. Neither will play on Tuesday at Buffalo, but their return signals a significant step in their efforts to return to the lineup.

The two defensemen led the Bruins in ice time before their respective injuries. The Bruins have declined to give specific timetables for their returns at any point during their absence.

Both would need to be activated from injured reserve. Jordan Oesterle and Michael Callahan remained with Boston so no move is imminent.

Cole Koepke is available to return to the lineup in Buffalo after emerging from concussion protocol.

Oliver Wahlstrom missed Monday’s practice with an illness. He and Mark Kastelic also won’t travel to Buffalo.

The Bruins host the Jets on Thursday.

Lindholm, who is currently on long-term injured reserve, has been out since suffering a lower-body injury on Nov. 12 against the Blues.

McAvoy had been out since Jan. 11 with an undisclosed injury.

McAvoy’s injury won’t keep him from playing in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off for Team USA.

“We knew relatively early on what we had going on, and that it wasn’t gonna be a problem for that,” the Boston Bruins defenseman told reporters after Monday’s practice. “It was just something that we needed to take care of, and the timing was gonna be fine. So, it sucks when you get hurt and you gotta take some time. But I’m doing great and life is good now.”

The NHL 4 Nations Face-Off begins Feb. 12 with Team Canada and Team Sweden in the opening game. Team USA plays Team Finland on Feb. 13.

MCAVOY’S WIFE KILEY, gave birth the couple’s first child on Sunday morning.

The Boston Bruins defenseman told reporters Monday that his son, Rhys Michael McAvoy, was born at 5:51 a.m. on Sunday.

“Ky did absolutely amazing,” McAvoy said. “And everybody’s healthy. Baby’s healthy, so we’re really happy. There’s no words. We’re just thrilled right now.”

McAvoy, who’s on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, said while there’s no ideal time to get hurt, he was able to be there for the birth and the tail end of Kiley’s pregnancy.

FORWARD DAVID PASTRNAK was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

From Jan. 20-26, Pastnak led the league in scoring with three goals and five assists in four games. He has a seven-game point streak and has points in 10 of the Bruins’ 12 games in January.

The 28-year-old has played in all 51 games for the Bruins this season and leads the team in scoring with 24 goals, 35 assists on 59 points.

