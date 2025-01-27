Rumors of potential and active immigration raids are spreading throughout Brunswick on social media, but officials say the claims are false.

As President Donald Trump’s new administration pushes for sweeping crack downs on illegal immigration — a process that has so far resulted in hundreds of arrests — Midcoast residents are on heightened alert for action in their area. However, police officials said there isn’t much new happening in the region in terms of immigration enforcement.

One particular rumor that made rounds on social media was that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer was involved in local police activity on Pleasant Street in Brunswick Monday morning.

One entity, a racial justice and mutual aid group called Project Relief Maine, posted on its social media account that, at 7:40 a.m. at the car dealership next to Mister Bagel, officers were observed “patting someone down.” It said that ICE was seen “working alongside local law enforcement” and encouraged residents to submit tips.

Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said that there was a Border Patrol agent who stopped to talk to a local officer he knew, but it was “nothing more than that.” Customs and Border Patrol is a separate entity from ICE, though both are housed within the Department of Homeland Security.

“I understand in today’s political climate people (are) more aware, but this is absolutely nothing new at all,” Stewart said. He added that Border Patrol and ICE agents often pass through Brunswick, and their presence is “nothing out of the ordinary.”

Project Relief Maine told The Times Record that it received the information from a source in Brunswick, though further details were not provided.

In some local social media groups, people have suggested they saw ICE agents or deportations in process in other areas of town. Some also suggested raids are imminent or encouraged people to report undocumented immigrants to officials. Others have posted fact sheets about what rights residents have when encountering agents.

Immigration enforcement is not unprecedented in Brunswick. In 2019, the U.S. Border Patrol conducted controversial citizenship checks in Brunswick, which the American Civil Liberties Union said eroded Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure.

In this controversial move, agents had stopped travelers at the Brunswick transportation station to ask about their citizenship. The process, which is also known as a “hub check,” was dismissed as an ordinary procedure by the public affairs officer for the agency.

Rising concerns of immigration law enforcement in the Midcoast come amid a slew of executive orders targeting immigration and birthright citizenship. Maine’s Attorney General Aaron Frey recently joined a multistate suit to challenge Trump’s order to deny citizenship for children born in the country to noncitizens.

Advocacy group American Immigration Council estimates that immigrants make up a small percentage of Maine’s population, according to 2022 data. It states on its Maine facts sheet that just over 4% of Mainers are foreign born, over half of which are naturalized citizens. They primarily hail from Canada, the organization said.

The regional ICE field office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

