Gorham High School students were to resume classes Tuesday after a threat early Monday evacuated the high school building on Morrill Avenue.

“We received a voicemail this morning that contained a threat of violence toward the school,” Superintendent Heather Perry told the American Journal Monday in an email.

“We reached out to Gorham Police Department and together, GHS administration and (police) went through our threat analysis protocols to determine there was a moderate risk and that action should be taken.”

Perry said a decision placed the school “first in a lock-out situation and to then dismiss students early from school,” with police support, “out of an abundance of caution.”

School administration, staff and police worked closely together with “our incredible bus drivers” to dismiss students safely from school, Perry said.

“We have since worked with (Gorham police) to determine that the threat received came from a track phone from Kentucky and that there is no threat to GHS students,” Perry said.

Students will return to school on their normal schedule Tuesday, Jan. 28.

