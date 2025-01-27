John Patenaude scored all 15 Gray-New Gloucester’s points in the third quarter to lift the Patriots to a 53-40 boys basketball win over Yarmouth in Yarmouth.

Pateneaude finished with a game-high 21 points for Gray-New Gloucester (5-10). Colby Mitchell added 15 and Quintin Warrick had 10.

Bobby Wolff scored 19 points for the Clippers (9-6).

MADISON 68, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 43: Jacob Linkletter sank five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lift the Bulldogs (8-7) past the Seagulls (5-8) in Madison.

Finn Haynie added 13 points and Brayden Furbush had 10 for Madison.

Old Orchard Beach’s Brady Plante led all scorers with 23 points. Trot Moody added nine for the Seagulls.

FALMOUTH 68, FREEPORT 43: Davis Mann scored 24 points, including four of the Navigators 11 3-pointers, in a win over the Falcons (4-12) in Freeport.

Jackson Cameron added 11 points on three 3-pointers and two free throws and Tyler Simmons had 10 points for Falmouth (13-3).

Conner Smith led Freeport with 12 points followed by Ben Albertini with nine and Eben Lyns with seven.

