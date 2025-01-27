Kim Schutsky, Mike Johnson and Phil Ouelette were honored by the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust at the trust’s annual meeting, held Jan. 23.

Schutsky, Johnson and Ouelette each received individual Volunteer of the Year awards.

Kennebunkport Conservation Trsut Executive Director Tom Bradbury, in a news release, said, “Both Kim and Mike took volunteering to a new level. They did project after project at the lighthouse with great skill and a joyful heart, fixing much of the damage that resulted from last winter’s major storms.

“Phil Ouelette is a wonderful volunteer at Meadow Woods Preserve, helping to keep that property beautiful nearly every day of the year. We are grateful to all of them.”

According to the news release, the Kennebunkport Conservation has been preserving special places in Kennebunkport since 1973. With the help of members, the trust has conserved over 3,800 acres, created over 30 miles of trails, maintained harbor islands for public use, restored the historic Goat Island lighthouse and boathouse, established educational programs, built a headquarters for community gatherings, and created a special trust family in Kennebunkport.

For more information, visit www.kporttrust.org/.

Copy the Story Link