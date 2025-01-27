I thank Sens. King and Collins and Rep. Pingree for speaking out against the president’s pardon of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrectionists. I particularly liked Sen. King drawing a contrast to Trump’s law and order message as compared to the hypocrisy of the pardons.

This mob attacked the Capitol when every single member of Congress and the vice president were present doing their constitutionally mandated duty. The insurrectionists’ attack profoundly disparaged our Constitution. It is only due to their ineptitude that they resoundingly failed.

President Trump pardoned these criminals to appease the slight to his ego because it was crystal clear he influenced such heinous acts. Trump is trying to rewrite history in order to minimize his own role as the inspiration and motivation for deplorable violence.

It is clear that if Trump gets all his nominees for his administration confirmed he will be surrounded by sycophants, who will encourage his worst instincts. MAGA Republicans in Congress will also support him without thought. The Supreme Court has clearly indicated that it will support Trump before the Constitution. That leaves Democrats, traditional Republicans and the American people as his guard rails. It will be moments like these that will determine the limits of a president who would be a dictator.

It will be vital as time moves forward to confront this president when he behaves badly. We all have an obligation to vigorously stand up to him. The pardons are our first test. But we must stay vigilant and fearless.

Jo Trafford

Portland

