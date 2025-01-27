Earlier this month, the Cumberland Town Council voted unanimously to adopt a new rule that restricts future turf installations from using synthetic infill materials.

The new ordinance, called Chapter 20, was adopted Jan. 13. Councilors Robert Vail and Denise Thorsson introduced the chapter as a potential fixture in the town’s regulatory procedure to protect the health and safety of Cumberland’s citizens and surrounding ecosystems.

“We recognize there is an inherent danger with unregulated chemicals (in synthetic infill),” said Vail, during the council’s hearing on the matter.

The legislation specifies that synthetic infill materials consist of human-made products such as coated crumb rubber whereas organic infill is comprised of components like cork and coconut husks. A collection of recent studies reveal that synthetic infill materials contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often called “forever chemicals,” which persist indefinitely in the environment and are linked to serious health problems in humans.

“I think this is a good balance of banning synthetic infill but allowing organic infill or no infill options. You are mitigating, or eliminating really, over 90% of the microplastic pollution and chemicals that … harm human and environmental health,” said Thorsson. Adopting the ordinance, she said, is “just a piece of the larger pie of what Cumberland has committed to environmentally.”

The ordinance states that any future artificial turf installation will require a permit from Cumberland’s code enforcement officer through an application process. Each application will require a sworn statement that synthetic infill will not be used and will require a copy of the manufacturer’s specifications for the proposed infill material.

There were no public comments at the hearing. Cumberland and several other Maine communities have been debating restrictions on synthetic turf as they consider new school projects.

The council’s discussion orbited around specifications and implications of adopting the ordinance. Councilor Andrew Magoun drew attention to language within the permitting process. He noted that a previous draft document stated that the code enforcement officer may require manufacturer details for the proposed infill material, but since the council addressed removing that option, Magoun asked for clarity on which draft was being put to a vote. The council amended the ordinance to make manufacturer specifications obligatory in a permit application.

Town Manager Matt Sturgis also clarified that any existing turf installations are “grandfathered” and are not subject to retroactive compliance with the new ordinance.

After adoption of Chapter 20, Cumberland will become the first town in Maine to restrict infill materials for artificial turf installations, said Thorsson, following a wave of similar legislation across towns in the country and the European Union. Maine will institute an official ban on the sale of artificial turf materials, which include PFAS, in 2029.

“This is a good thing for everybody. It is good for the environment. It is good for the citizens,” concluded Councilor Michael Edes.

