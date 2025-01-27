Another cold front is coming through Maine, and with it will come scattered snow showers and squalls, moving northwest to southeast across the state early Tuesday morning.

This system won’t produce much accumulation, but it will produce bursts of snow that can drop visibility and quickly coat the roads.

Behind this cold front and any snow showers, another cold blast follows later Tuesday.

The sun will come out, but then temperatures will begin dropping. High temperatures in the 20s will come during the morning before temperatures crash into the teens and even single digits up north during the afternoon.

High wind will accompany these falling temperatures, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

On Wednesday, a clipper system will slide through and bring light snow. It will be quite cold, so there will be a bit of a fluff factor. Between 1 and 3 inches of accumulation is expected.

It will get even colder behind the snow, with highs in the teens along with gusty winds Thursday.

Temperatures will moderate some as we head into the weekend.

