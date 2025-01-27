The city of Portland could raise taxes by between 3.2% and 7%, keeping in line with recent years’ increases despite growing challenges related to state funding and increased spending at the city level.

Brendan O’Connell, Portland’s finance director, gave the City Council a preview of fiscal year 2026 at a workshop Monday night, ahead of the actual budget drafting process. He said the city would likely contend with roughly $20 million in budget “challenges,” but some of that money could be offset by opportunities to increase revenue and cut costs.

At the workshop, councilors outlined their preferred rate increases — though figures offered at this time are purely guideposts, O’Connell and Mayor Mark Dion emphasized.

“This is not a vote. It’s more of a sentiment of the council,” Dion said. “I consider this a 10,000-foot view.”

A 1% increase to the city’s tax ask would translate to roughly $26 in property taxes for the median home value of roughly $371,000, though the precise amount could fluctuate if the valuations change, O’Connell said. That means Portlanders could see between a roughly $83 and $182 increase in their taxes in the next fiscal year due to municipal tax hikes. But O’Connell cautioned that the precise amount could fluctuate based on changes to the assessed median home value, and taxpayers’ final bills would also depend on changes to the Portland Public Schools budget.

Portland’s overall property tax rate is the average of the municipal and school tax rates. The school board independently sets its budget and resulting tax rate, to be approved by voters, and the combination of that with the municipal budget, approved by the council, is what’s charged to property owners.

O’Connell noted that the city and school budgets are averaged — not added to each other, as some mistakenly believe — to determine the overall cost change.

Dion opened the discussion by proposing a 7% increase in the city’s share of taxes. “I worry about the state” and how its budget will square with local needs, he said.

Last year, the council approved a roughly $276 million budget, which included a 3.2% increase to the city’s share of taxes and fueled a 5% overall increase for residents. At Monday’s workshop, some councilors suggested similar figures.

District 5 Councilor Kate Sykes suggested a 3.2% increase “only because that’s the cost of inflation.”

Portland leans on Boston’s urban consumer price index to attempt to scale with inflation. That figure rose 3.2% between 2023 and 2024, cooling slightly compared to the previous rise of 3.7%, O’Connell said in his presentation.

“We need to be really considering the impact for the average property owner,” Sykes said. “I want to see if we do any tax levy increase at all, that it is budget-neutral.”

TRICKLE-DOWN TROUBLE

State-level changes to the state’s General Assistance policies, which provide housing support to vulnerable residents, are a key challenge in planning the FY26 budget, O’Connell said.

Earlier this month, Gov. Janet Mills’ proposed a three-month limit on that support within a one-year period, but advocates, including Dion, argued that it could lead to increased evictions and put new financial strain on other municipal programs. The proposed limit could impact nearly 600 households in Portland, officials have said.

Local officials are still working to determine the overall impact of the governor’s proposed budget, O’Connell said. Mills will outline her approach at the State of the Budget speech before the Legislature Tuesday night.

“There could be more hidden in there that we’ve yet to uncover,” O’Connell said.

Though the state reimburses municipalities for 70% of costs associated with General Assistance, Portland offers a number of services that do not qualify for state reimbursement, meaning the state usually pays less than 70%, O’Connell said. In 2024, that figure was 50% of costs, and he warned that it could drop even lower.

That time limit could also disincentivize landlords from working with the city, since they may only be guaranteed a few months of support, O’Connell said in his presentation.

He said it was “too early to tell” whether another state-level proposal to cut funding for congregate shelters could trigger reductions to the city’s shelter bed availability.

O’Connell said he and other officials are working with their counterparts in the state government to determine the bottom-line impacts of the governor’s proposal.

“This was just presented about a week ago, so we’re still trying to understand all the impacts,” City Manager Danielle West told the council via a video call.

The potential closure of a shelter for asylum seekers in Saco could trigger additional pressure in Portland, O’Connell said.

Dion asked how much of a relief the shelter has provided for Portland so far. West said officials were working to determine that number.

“We did refer a lot of individuals ourselves as a city,” West said. “We’re trying to understand what number we’re responsible for right now, given all those varying rules that are at play. … We do think there will be an impact.”

Rising health care costs are also a significant hurdle, O’Connell said, as are local wages.

The city has already negotiated wage increases with its three of its eight worker unions, which are expected to increase payroll taxes by $3.7 million. A midyear wage increase for Labor and Trades union members is expected to add another $710,000, with additional contracts left to be settled, according to O’Connell’s presentation.

ROOM FOR GROWTH

O’Connell also highlighted a few opportunities the city has to offset cost increases, including setting a “less conservative” revenue estimate, following higher-than-expected revenues in previous years.

“This year, we’re likely going to hold people to the trend,” O’Connell said. “Because we have a healthy reserve, we feel comfortable doing that.”

He added that fiscal year 2026 will be the last during which the city needs to budget for pension obligation bonds issued years ago. Since 2020, Portland has shielded property taxpayers from the costs of that debt, but those costs should be eliminated completely by the 2027 fiscal year, O’Connell said.

Portland’s FY26 budget will also explicitly account for savings that stem from open positions and employee turnover, O’Connell said. The city will review five years of data to budget for underspending there, as well as additional costs stemming from overtime, temporary work and contracted services. Historically, the city has budgeted for the entire costs of vacant positions, he said.

Improved lobbying efforts at the state and federal levels could help bring in additional revenue, O’Connell said. He said the city’s lobbying work has improved significantly over the last five years.

“I’m certain we’re going to make some level of positive impact (through lobbying),” O’Connell said. “It’s just a matter of how much.”

The city manager will present her recommended budget to the council on April 14, with the Finance Committee slated to review it the next day. The committee will then send its version of the budget to the full council for a final approval in either May or June.

The current fiscal year lasts through June, with fiscal year 2026 beginning July 1.

