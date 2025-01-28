SCARBOROUGH—This time was different.

Much different.

A month after a stunning home loss to Scarborough, Cheverus’ girls basketball team, the reigning Class AA state champion, got another shot at the Red Storm Tuesday evening at Alumni Gymnasium and thanks to contributions from those expected and unexpected, earned another key late-season victory.

Scarborough hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to lead, 10-8, and seemingly held another advantage, as Stags sophomores Addison Jordan and Abby Kelly were both sidelined with two fouls.

Cheverus goes deep, however, and thanks to the contributions of a trio of unheralded reserves, juniors Emme Peters and Emily Tetrault and freshman Holly Irahoza, dominated the second period regardless and opened up a 29-16 halftime advantage.

Junior standout Kylie Lamson scored eight points in the third quarter as the Stags pulled away for a 48-27 advantage and despite the Red Storm showing some life in the fourth, Cheverus rolled to a 56-42 victory.

Lamson had a game-high 18 points, Kelly added 16, eight different players scored at least one point, a dozen saw time on the floor and the Stags improved to 11-4 with their fifth victory in six games, while dropping Scarborough to 7-8 in the process.

“Everyone who came off the bench was great,” said Cheverus coach Billy Goodman.” They made this one of my most fun victories in my six years at Cheverus. (Sophomore) Emilie Umland was out sick and (junior) Rachel LaSalle is out. We needed the other 12 girls who were healthy to step up and they did. A bunch of girls have played JV to get confidence and that really showed in the game tonight.”

Rematch

On the penultimate day of 2024, Scarborough scored the game’s final 10 points to shock Cheverus, 47-44, and end its overall 27-game win streak and its run of 37 consecutive home victories.

That loss started a rare slump for the Stags, while the Red Storm weren’t able to build on their momentum.

Cheverus opened by downing visiting Deering (59-16), host Bonny Eagle (68-29), host Portland (59-36), visiting South Portland (57-47), host Bangor (61-35) and visiting Windham (61-41). After the loss to Scarborough, the Stags lost at home to Edward Little (45-40), then at Gorham in a state game rematch (62-46). Cheverus got back on track with a 60-32 win at Thornton Academy, then held off visiting Sanford (61-51). After a loss at Oxford Hills (50-29), the Stags got back in the win column with a 48-25 victory at Deering, then held off host Windham in their most recent outing Friday, 52-39.

Scarborough, meanwhile, started with a 54-14 victory at Bonny Eagle, then downed visiting Portland (48-31), before dropping a 51-32 decision at South Portland. After a 53-35 win at Thornton Academy, the Red Storm lost at home to Gorham in a regional final rematch (43-32), then fell at Sanford (54-52) before upsetting Cheverus. Following that win, Scarborough lost at home to South Portland (47-25), beat host Falmouth (69-25) and visiting Noble (40-7), then suffered setbacks at Windham (33-24) and at home to Bangor (60-52). After a 51-20 home victory over Massabesic, the Red Storm dropped their most recent outing, 31-26, at Gorham, Friday.

Tuesday, Scarborough looked to get the better of Cheverus once more, but instead, the Stags took care of business with all hands on deck.

On the Red Storm’s Senior Night, senior Ellie Rumelhart set an early tone with a 3-pointer, but Cheverus got on the board on a putback from Kelly before a layup from Peters made it 4-3 Stags.

Junior Helena Bukarac put Scarborough back in front with a 3-ball, but Lamson scored her first points on a layup after a steal before Lamson set up Kelly for a layup.

Kelly soon had to sit with her second foul and with 1:50 to go in the frame, Jordan was whistled for her second foul as well and senior Emerson Flaker made a free throw before a late 3 from sophomore Eva Alvarez made it 10-8 Red Storm after one period.

Flaker opened the second quarter by going coast-to-coast for a layup, but that would be Scarborough’s highwater mark.

After Peters banked home a shot, Lamson sank a 3 to put Cheverus back in front.

A free throw from senior Megan Rumelhart (the hero of the first meeting) tied the game, but with 4:14 left before halftime, Kelly was fouled after snaring an offensive rebound and hit two free throws to give the Stags the lead for good, sparking a 16-3 run to end the half.

Senior captain Rachel Feeley then set up Kelly for a layup and after Alvarez got a point back at the line, junior Anna Goodman banked in a 3-pointer and Feeley tacked on two foul shots to make it 22-14.

Bukarac fed Ellie Rumelhart for a layup, but Cheverus closed with a flourish, as Lamson sank two free throws, Kelly, who kept possession by saving the ball from going out of bounds, took a pass from Lamson and made a layup, then Kelly hit a free throw and a Peters jumper pushed the lead to 29-16 at halftime.

“Cutting and moving got us good looks,” Kelly said.

Kelly nearly had a double-double in the first half, producing 11 points and eight rebounds, while Lamson added seven points.

The Stags would add to their lead in the third period.

As she did to open the first half, Ellie Rumelhart started the second half with a 3-pointer, but off an inbounds pass from Goodman, Lamson twisted and banked the ball home.

After senior Isabel Freedman scored on a putback for the Red Storm, Lamson set up Feeley for a 3 from the corner, then Lamson stole the ball and fed Jordan for a layup on the fastbreak to make it 36-21.

Alvarez got two points back at the line, but Lamson set up Tetrault for a layup and after Ellie Rumelhart drove for a layup, Irahoza drove and somehow got a scoop shot to bank home.

With 2:35 left, Lamson drained a 3 up top and seconds later, Scarborough coach Mike Giordano was called for a technical foul. Lamson tacked on a free throw before taking a pass from Jordan and making a layup.

In the final seconds of the quarter, Freedman scored on a runner in the lane, but Lamson set up Kelly for another layup to send the game to the final stanza with the Stags firmly in control, up, 48-27.

There, Flaker hit a 3, but Goodman sank two free throws, Kelly hit another and a 3 in transition from Lamson (set up by Jordan) gave Cheverus its biggest lead of the night, 54-30.

The Red Storm rattled off eight quick points, as Bukarac and junior Avery Bastian sandwiched 3-pointers around a pair of Ellie Rumelhart free throws, but this time, there would be no dramatic comeback.

A Kelly layup, off a pass from Lamson, produced the Stags’ final points, then Alvarez drove for a layup and Alvarez set up freshman Ella Herzberg for a layup, bringing the curtain down on Cheverus’ 56-42 victory.

“It feels great to beat (Scarborough),” Lamson said. “We played hard and got the win. Moving the ball and our defensive intensity got us going and got our offensive game more aggressive.”

“We had a good mentality,” said Kelly. “We wanted this win. We knew we had to prove we could beat them.”

“All the practicing we’ve been doing has paid off,” added Billy Goodman. “We’ve worked on halfcourt offense as a team. We’ve worked on defense. We’ve done a lot since (the first Scarborough) game and I’m proud of the girls for stepping up tonight. (Scarborough’s) a very good defensive team. Probably one of the top defensive teams in the league. We knew we had to move the ball to score.”

Lamson dazzled once again, scoring 18 points and adding eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals.

Kelly tallied 16 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.

Peters finished with six points, Feeley had five (to go with four rebounds and two assists), Anna Goodman also had five, while Irahoza (three rebounds), Jordan (nine rebounds, two assists) and Tetrault added two apiece.

“The reserves really did step up,” Lamson said. “They did their job.”

The Stags had a 41-33 advantage on the glass, made 11-of-15 free throws and overcame 13 turnovers.

Scarborough was led by Ellie Rumelhart, who had 12 points. Alvarez added eight, Bukarac and Flaker (four rebounds) each finished with six, Freedman (four offensive rebounds) had four, Bastian three, Herzberg two and Megan Rumelhart (four assists, three rebounds) one.

The Red Storm made seven 3-pointers to Cheverus’ five, but only hit 7-of-14 foul shots and turned the ball over 14 times.

“(The Stags) made us play too fast,” lamented Giordano. “They did a good job of speeding us up and once we broke the pressure, we didn’t slow down. That was the difference in the game. I expected them to come out with intensity. We matched it for awhile, but we’re small and we’ve struggled with our size. We just have to find a way to match that intensity.”

Three tests left

Scarborough (currently ranked fourth in the Class AA South Heal Points standings) is home Friday versus Windham, goes to Edward Little Tuesday of next week, then closes the regular season at home versus Falmouth Feb. 6.

“We have a couple weeks left and we have to find a way to get into a rhythm,” said Giordano. “Our schedule doesn’t get easier. It’s been very challenging, but I’d rather play top teams, that’s how we get better. I think we’ll be in the 4/5 (quarterfinal round) game with a chance to get to the Civic Center and down there, you never know.”

Cheverus (second behind Oxford Hills in Class AA North) faces another big road test Friday at South Portland. The Stags close the regular season at home next week versus Lewiston and Portland.

“I think we can make another run if we stay positive and keep moving the ball quickly,” Kelly said.

“It feels like we’re becoming the team we want to be if we want to go far,” said Lamson.

“We’re playing good basketball,” added Billy Goodman. “We were fifth a couple weeks ago. What these girls have done to get us in this position is a big deal. We have a tough one Friday at South Portland. That will be a good test. I want to see us play confidently at this time of year. We have to keep working on moving the ball and our shooting. We’re in a tough division, so we want to get as high as we can go.”

BOX SCORE

Cheverus 56 Scarborough 42

C- 8 21 19 8- 56

S- 10 6 11 15- 42

C- Lamson 6-3-18, Kelly 6-4-16, Peters 3-0-6, Feeley 1-2-5, Goodman 1-2-5,, Irahoza 1-0-2, Jordan 1-0-2, Tetrault 1-0-2

S- E. Rumelhart 4-2-12, Alvarez 2-3-8, Bukarac 2-0-6, Flaker 2-1-6, Freedman 2-0-4, Bastian 1-0-3, Herzberg 1-0-2, M. Rumelhart 0-1-1

3-pointers:

C (5) Lamson 3, Feeley, Goodman

S (7) Bukarac, E. Rumelhart 2, Alvarez, Bastian, Flaker

Turnovers:

C- 13

S- 14

Free throws

C: 11-15

S: 7-14

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

