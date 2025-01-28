When I go out for an occasional restaurant breakfast, if any version of a Monte Cristo sandwich is on the menu, I browse the offerings no further. That is why, on a recent frigid Friday evening, I built this flavorful breakfast casserole and invited friends over to share it with me the next morning.

Promptly at 10:30 a.m., they arrived hungry and ready to dig in to this fluffy, eggy goodness studded with turkey, ham and cheese. I used shaved, honey-roasted cold cuts and Swiss and cheddar cheeses from the deli counter this time around, but if you are lucky enough to have leftover turkey and ham in the fridge, that would be divine.

This casserole is delicious on its own as a savory dish or feel free to liven it up with a dusting of powedered sugar and/or a dollop of jam (I highly recommend raspberry preserves). Or how about a dabble of Maine maple syrup? You can have tiny little bowls of each by your plate for dipping purposes and just try all three suggestions.

A colorful fruit salad (for health reasons) is nice alongside this entrée, served from your prettiest cut-glass bowl, of course. And do we need dessert with this meal? It’s your call, but I vote, yes. Yes, we do.

But first, play a board game or bundle up and go for a walk, then regroup at the table with cups of tea and a bit of chocolate to fortify your guests for their drive home.

For coating these silky chocolate truffles, plain cocoa is lovely, especially with a pinch of flaky sea salt. Cinnamon sugar is also delightful. Make some of each or come up with an idea of your own — crushed nuts or pretzels, and toasted coconut are other yummy choices.

Best of all, these truffles can be packed up in little containers or cellophane bags for transporting if your guests want to enjoy them later.

Monte Cristo Casserole

• 1 loaf (16 ounces) French bread

• 1 1/2 cups turkey, chopped or shaved

• 1 1/2 cups ham, chopped or shaved

• 1 cup Swiss cheese, sliced or shredded

• 1 cup cheddar cheese, sliced or shredded

• 12 large eggs

• 2 cups milk

• Powdered sugar (optional)

• Maple syrup or raspberry preserves (optional)

Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Cut bread into 1/2-inch cubes and place half of it in the baking dish. Layer half the turkey, ham and cheese on top of the bread. Then repeat the layers.

In a large bowl, combine eggs and milk. Whisk until well-combined, then pour over bread, meat and cheese layers. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove plastic wrap and bake 40 minutes or until the edges are golden brown and the casserole is firm in the middle. Allow to cool for 15 minutes.

Top with powdered sugar and serve with jam or syrup. Yield: 8 servings

Berries and Clemmies with Pomegranate

• 1 cup blackberries

• 1 cup raspberries

• 4 clementines, peeled and sectioned

• 1/2 cup pomegranate arils

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Gently toss together in a large bowl and chill. Yield: 4 servings

Chocolate Truffles

• 1 cup heavy cream

• 12 ounces semisweet chocolate (morsels or chopped)

• 4 tablespoons butter, at room temperature

• 1 tablespoon any liqueur

For rolling:

• 1/2 cup sifted cocoa

• cinnamon sugar or other options mentioned above

• Flaky sea salt (optional)

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, warm cream until very hot but not simmering. Remove from heat and stir in chocolate and butter until mixture is smooth. Add liqueur and whisk until thickened. Spoon into a bowl and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Line a rimmed tray that will fit in your refrigerator with parchment paper. Scoop level tablespoons of chilled chocolate and place on prepared tray. Chill for 10 minutes.

Sprinkle your rolling ingredient(s) on a plate. Using your hands and working quickly (you may want to wear disposable gloves), shape each tablespoon of chocolate into a ball and roll in cocoa, etc. Press a few flakes of sea salt into each truffle, if using.

Chill again for at least 30 minutes. Remove from refrigerate about 15 minutes before serving.

The rolled chocolate balls can be stored in the freezer for up to three months. It’s best to coat them after they are slightly thawed and ready to serve. Yield: 3 dozen truffles

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net.

