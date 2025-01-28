Lincoln Theater is currently hosting an open call for submissions to Lincoln County’s first PechaKucha presentation. In collaboration with The Creative Playground, the theater invites artists, musicians, performers, writers and creative organizations to apply for this unique opportunity to share their work and vision with the community in a fast-paced, dynamic format. Submissions must be received by Feb. 14.

PechaKucha is an evening of storytelling and creativity. Each presenter showcases 20 slides on the big screen for 20 seconds each, creating a concise and visually engaging presentation that lasts just 6 minutes and 40 seconds. This format, becoming increasingly popular throughout the United States, is ideal for showcasing creativity, sharing inspiration and connecting with like-minded individuals, Lincoln Theater said in a prepared release.

This event will focus on the theme “Emerging.” The organizations are looking for emerging artists and new creative organizations and collaborations to showcase at this live event scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on April 13. Submissions are open to creators of all disciplines, including but not limited to visual artists, musicians, writers, performers and representatives of creative organizations. To apply, email Andrea at admin@the-creative-playground.com with the subject line “PechaKucha Submission.” Include your name and contact information; a brief bio (150 words or less); a description of your proposed presentation (250 words or less); and up to three images, links or media samples showcasing your work (if applicable). Selected presenters will be notified by Feb. 21 and will receive guidance on preparing their PechaKucha slides.

For more information, visit the-creative-playground.com or email Andrea.

The Creative Playground offers multimedia classes, collaborative art spaces and coaching to help individuals connect with their creative spirit. With a mission to inspire exploration, play and creation, The Creative Playground fosters a supportive environment for creativity to flourish. The Lincoln Theater, located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta, is a cultural hub dedicated to presenting diverse high-quality programs that provide entertaining, artistic, educational and social experiences that enrich our community. For more information on the theater, visit lincolntheater.org.

