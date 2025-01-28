The beautiful thing about music is that it is truly borderless. And the musical net we’ve been casting over the last period has been with flavors from the African diaspora to American pop and jazz, and folk from New England to Columbia.

In February, I’m delighted to really highlight local traditions and to be presenting three shows featuring the profound talents of Maine and greater New England musicians rooted in French Canadian, Quebecois, Celtic, Americana and bluegrass traditions. All of these Saturday shows will be cooking with Crisco in the Annex Space, which will make them especially hot and especially intimate experiencing world-class musicianship.

First, on Saturday, Feb. 1, we have the return of troubadour and raconteur, Jason Anderson. He will be sharing in an intimate setting an evening of piano songs and banter. He is an ecstatic performer who infuses each show with a truly dynamic stage presence. Jason’s evocative lyrics and anthemic melodies crackle like those of Bruce Springsteen and Glen Hansard.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, Don and Cindy Roy bring their Maritimes and Quebec roots and award-winning fiddling (Don is a Franco-American champion fiddler) and lively piano to a string-driven party with Erica Brown Shipman and Matt Shipman, the former a fiddle/bluegrass leader in the New England scene and the latter a wickedly talented multi-instrumentalist. Together, they are Side by Each, and their vibrant celebration of traditional music is exactly what’s needed to warm up a February night. You may know Erica and Matt as Darlin’ Corey, or know Erica from her work with Erica Brown & the Bluegrass Connection. Matt is a guitar and mandolin virtuoso who also delights with his bouzouki and clawhammer banjo wizardry. Don Roy has a deep passion for Celtic traditions, and Cindy’s lively piano and work dynamic tempos assure an exciting night of music.

Finally, on Saturday, Feb. 15, another red-hot fiddle affair comes to town with Tricky Britches, the acclaimed Americana string band renowned for their electrifying live performances and timeless sound. They are a five-person ensemble with upright bass, banjo and fiddle, rooted in traditional bluegrass, old-time country and folk traditions. Tricky Britches’ music is pure joy, swirling licks on all the wooden stringed instruments and a multipart vocal harmony that’ll make you want to yelp. After 15 years of continuous performing all around the country, this is an intimate show where everyone present will feel the heat of Tricky Britches’ virtuosity and passion. The Chocolate Church Arts Center is excited to be the place where real joy can be kindled in the cold of winter for our community to take comfort in and blow off steam, too!

Copy the Story Link