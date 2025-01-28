Trenton Haskell made 13 3-pointers and scored 49 points to lift Buckfield to an 83-54 win over Rangeley in a boys basketball game Tuesday night in Rangeley.

Haskell hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter, three in the second, five in the third and one in the fourth for the Bucks (7-9).

Brayden Thompon scored 17 points and Sam Morrill added 15 for Rangeley (4-11).

POLAND 55, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 41: Damon Martin scored six of his 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Knights (10-4) outscored the Falcons (3-13) 15-5 on their way to a win in Poland.

Martin added eight assists. Jacob Jamo added 15 points, including 12 in the second half, for Poland. Alex Mains hit three 3-pointers for nine points.

Ben Desalle had 13 points and Dylan Theriault 11 for Mountain Valley.

Advertisement

LISBON 64, NYA 50: Owen Hurd scored 21 points and the Greyhounds (2-15) beat the Panthers (0-14) in Yarmouth.

Brandon Long and Keeghan Morrissette both had 10 points for Lisbon.

Mansuk Loboka had 20 points, while Gage Kloza and Liam O’Shea each had 11 for North Yarmouth Academy.

MT. BLUE 48, SKOWHEGAN 44: Tyler Abell hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points as the Cougars won in Skowhegan.

Carter Norton added 15 points, all on 3-pointers, for Mt. Blue (11-5), which drained 10 treys on the night. Nolan Leso scored 11 points.

Carter Nadeau (four 3s) led Skowhegan (1-11) with 18 points.

Advertisement

ST. DOMINIC 57, OAK HILL 36: Isaac Yombe’s 13 points paced the Saints (13-1) in their win over the Raiders (5-12) in Auburn.

Jack Brocke added 11 points and Taylor Varney finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds for St. Dom’s, which has won eight straight games.

Oak Hill’s Braden Dubuc scored a game-high 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and 6-of-8 shooting from the free-throw line.

VALLEY 53, DIRIGO 52: Fisher Tewksbury made the winning shot with 3.3 seconds left in double overtime as the Cavaliers earned the win in Bingham.

Kamdyn Conrad scored 14 points for Valley (14-0), followed by Harry Louis with 13.

Nathaniel Wainwright led Dirigo (9-8) with 14 points, and Owen Smith had 12.

Advertisement

LEWISTON 49, WINDHAM 46: Lonnie Thomas scored 13 points and the Blue Devils (8-7) beat the Eagles (12-4) in Windham.

Deion Jackson added 10 point sand Abdirahman Dakane added nine for Lewiston.

Colin Janvrin and Braycen Freese each had nine for Windham.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 45, WINTHROP 43: Brady Plante finished with 15 points while Trot Moody added 14 points as the Seagulls (6-8) edged Winthrop (9-8) at Old Orchard Beach.

Jake Galusha paced the Ramblers with 14 points, while Graham Huri and Chan Ring added 12 and 10 points respectively,

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARD LITTLE 54, PORTLAND 23: Rachel Penny scored 21 points and the Eddies (10-5) pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Bulldogs (4-12) in Portland.

Advertisement

Edward Little outscored Portland 22-5 in the fourth.

Layla Facchiano added 16 points for the Eddies.

Baleria Yugu scored 12 points for Portland.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 55, YARMOUTH 21: Izzy Morelli scored 24 points and the Patriots (11-3) defense shut down the Clippers (7-7) in Gray.

Morelli shot 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Abbey Steele and Ella Kenney added seven and six points, respectively, for Gray-New Gloucester.

Rory Tompkins had eight points for Yarmouth.

Advertisement

LEAVITT 54, LINCOLN 47: A strong defensive effort helped the Hornets (9-6) take a 20-5 lead after one quarter, and they held on to beat the Eagles (7-8) in Turner.

Caitlyn McCoy (five 3-pointers) and Gabby Smith led Leavitt with 19 points apiece. Jordyn Boulay added nine points, including a 3 that put the Hornets up five points with less than two minutes left and sealed the victory.

Rowan Coffin was Lincoln’s leading scorer with 16 points, while Scarlett O’Brien scored 11.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 36, POLAND 32: The Falcons (9-7) limited the Knights (10-4) to 18 points over the first three quarters in their road win in Poland.

Alyvia Theriault sank three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 13 points for Mountain Valley. Madison Dow added nine points, including seven at the free-throw line.

Poland trailed 28-18 after three quarters, and three 3s in the fourth by Alaina Hamlin cut the deficit over the final eight minutes of the game. Hamlin led the Knights with 11 points, while Lise Poublan scored 10.

Advertisement

NYA 48, LISBON 24: Ella Giguere scored 17 points as the Panthers (8-6) downed the Greyhounds (0-17) in Lisbon.

Ava Wilkinson added eight points and Delia Fontana and Daicey Speirs had seven apiece for North Yarmouth Academy.

Hannah Perron led Lisbon with 17 points.

VALLEY 59, DIRIGO 36: Kirsten Bigelow and Madeline Hill scored 21 points apiece as the Cavaliers stayed undefeated with the win in Dixfield.

Bri Mills pulled down 13 rebounds for Valley (14-0), while Liana Hartwell had 11 steals and nine assists.

Aleiah Ward scored 10 points for Dirigo (10-7).

Copy the Story Link