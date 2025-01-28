A new indoor entertainment business is swinging into Biddeford this spring.

Bounce, the latest venture from local developer and hotelier Tim Harrington and business partner Richard Evans, is set to open in the Five Points Shopping Center, located at 420 Alfred Road.

Focused on pickleball, Bounce will feature six indoor pickleball courts so enthusiasts can play year-round.

“Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country,” Harrington said. “Mainers have unsurprisingly caught on to the craze, but our outdoor climate poses a challenge for half the year.”

Bounce will offer a space for pickleballers to gather and play in round-robin tournaments, open play sessions, and drop-in games year-round.

But while Bounce is focused on pickleball, it will also offer fun for those who don’t want to swing the racquet.

In addition to pickleball, Bounce will feature a Full Swing golf and sports simulator with various course and game options. Golfers will have the option to tee off in leagues or play solo.

For those looking to catch a game, Bounce will also be home to Bounce Sports Bar, a public restaurant offering snacks, bar food and beverages.

“Bounce is designed to bring all ages together to connect and stay active no matter the season,” Harrington said. “We’re excited to introduce it to Biddeford.”

Sports fans are already looking forward to its opening.

“It’s awesome,” Biddeford resident Sean Berry said. “A great opportunity to get out of the house, get active, and have something to do in a social environment.”

Berry said he’s “excited” for a new local entertainment business, and he thinks other sports fans will be too.

“I think anyone who has a desire to socialize or learn new skills will be excited,” Berry said.

Biddeford is growing as a hub of business and entertainment, primarily in downtown and the Five Points Shopping Center.

In the spring, L.L.Bean will open a store in Biddeford Crossing.

Stores like L.L.Bean and entertainment businesses like Bounce are a testament to Biddeford’s growth as a city, Mayor Martin Grohman said.

“I think we’ll continue to see growth in the Biddeford Crossing area,” Grohman said.

An opening date announcement for Bounce is anticipated soon.

