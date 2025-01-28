Johnson Hall Opera House in Gardiner will present jazz guitar duet Lambo Law at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.

When Neil Lamb and Dave Lawlor first met, both had been playing mostly solo jazz guitar for many years and studied music at college. They were introduced by mutual friend, guitar virtuoso Mark Kleinhaut, who said, “You guys know jazz guitar, but you need to play with more people. Jazz is a language meant to be shared.” Following an initial jam, it was clear that their different approaches (seven-string finger style and six-string pick style) were complementary, Since that time, they have played diverse settings ranging from larger venues of over 1,000 in and outside of northern New England to local coffee houses. Their album “Molly Brown” is on the Invisible Music label and was initially aired on Maine Public Radio.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance for all seats, $20 at the door. This show will be on the first floor, Logan Stage. Johnson Hall Opera House is located at 280 Water St. in Gardiner. This location is handicapped accessible.

Johnson Hall Opera House box office, can be reached at 582-7144 or mike@johnsonhall.org, will be open for in-person or over-the-phone sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Hours subject to change. Online tickets can be purchased at any time at johnsonhall.org. All over-the-phone or online purchases will receive a digital ticket sent to your email. You must have a valid email to purchase tickets for this event.

