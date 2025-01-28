A new effort is underway in the Legislature to derail the Mills administration’s plan to build a wind port on Sears Island.

Proposed legislation — backed by six Republicans, a representative of the Passamaquoddy tribe and a Democrat — directs the state Department of Transportation, with the Maine Coast Heritage Trust, to extend the island’s conservation easement to cover all of Sears Island.

“The intent of the bill is to stop the state of Maine’s wasteful spending,” Rep. Reagan Paul, R-Winterport, said in an email. “The Maine DOT has been trying to industrialize Sears Island for decades and has spent millions doing so.”

A spokesperson for the Transportation Department did not respond to an email Tuesday seeking comment on the progress of the agency’s plans for Sears Island or to respond to Paul’s criticism.

Federal transportation officials rejected Maine’s $456 million application to build the port there last fall, but the state said it would pursue “other opportunities to secure funding.”

Maine has established several laws to fight climate change, promote renewable energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The state is required to have 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and 100% by 2040. Offshore wind is one of several renewable energy resources needed to meet those targets. The state also has set a goal of generating 3,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2040.

Sears Island is a 941-acre tract off the coast of Searsport. In 2009, it was, by agreement, divided into two parcels: about 600 acres were placed in a permanent conservation easement held by the Maine Coast Heritage Trust and 330 acres were reserved by the Maine Department of Transportation for future development. The site is eyed for a wind port to assemble wind turbines and other equipment for use in the Gulf of Maine.

The Transportation Department issued a report in October reaffirming the state’s support for Sears Island as the preferred site for Maine’s wind port. Officials said their report explains why it considers Sears Island the best of 23 possible locations for the wind port. It spells out the state’s offshore wind port goals, defines the minimum design criteria and other considerations to build a wind port and says Sears Island and nearby Mack Point are the two best options.

Paul, who has presented the bill, said Mack Point, the site of a terminal near Sears Island, can be used instead. She has been a consistent foe of wind power, calling it a “green energy pipe dream” that’s overrated as a zero-carbon source of energy.

“There is no reason to destroy Sears Island, given the irreparable harm already determined when there is a state-owned port across the channel that could be utilized for port development,” she said.

Paul cited several reasons to allocate money elsewhere: the rejection of Maine’s application to build the port, the lack of federal funds that will be available from the Trump administration, a potential lack of private investment “that inevitably comes from a risky venture” and state finances that are stretched thin.

Sen. Denise Tepler, D-Topsham, co-chair of the Legislature’s Environment and Natural Resources Committee where the legislation was assigned, said in an email that she wants a “robust discussion” among lawmakers for “every bill that comes before us.” She said it’s too early to predict the bill’s impact or how much support it has. A public hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Rolf Olsen, vice president of Friends of Sears Island, which manages the conserved part of Sears Island and supports Mack Point for construction of the wind port, does not expect the legislation to overcome opposition from allies of Gov. Janet Mills.

“It’s hard to believe the state is taking off the table permanently building a port on Sears Island,” he said. “It does not have a likelihood of success.”

