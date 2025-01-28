As Los Angeles burned for days on end, scientists made an announcement that 2024 was the hottest year on record. With temperatures rising around the globe, scientists are warning that the world has entered a dangerous new era of chaotic floods, storms and fires — made worse by human-caused climate change.

The firestorms ravaging our country’s second-largest city are just the latest example of extreme weather that is growing more furious as well as more unpredictable. Wildfires are highly unusual in Southern California in January, which is supposed to be the rainy season. The same is true for cyclones in Appalachia, where hurricanes Helene and Milton tore through mountain communities in October.

Wildfires are burning hotter and moving faster. Storms are getting bigger and carrying more moisture. And soaring temperatures worldwide are leading to heat waves and drought, which can be devastating on their own.

Around the globe, extreme weather and searing heat killed thousands of people last year and displaced millions. In Europe, extreme heat contributed to at least 47,000 deaths in 2023. In the United States, heat-related deaths have doubled in recent decades.

“We’re in a new era now,” said former Vice President Al Gore, who has warned of the threats of global warming for decades. “These climate- related extreme events are increasing, both in frequency and intensity, quite rapidly.”

The question remains: When are we going to stop killing our planet from burning fossil fuels to power our homes, cars and industries?

Ron Sadler

Rangeley

Copy the Story Link