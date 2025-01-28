Thank you to Maura Pillsbury, of the Maine Center for Economic Policy, for the Jan. 22 op-ed regarding the false choice of bold policy versus balanced budgets. This excellent piece clearly points the way forward for fairness to all Mainers in an economically robust state.

Whenever I read the proposals by politicians like Gov. Janet Mills for “belt-tightening” solutions, I think of my late father, Joe Kreisler, who founded Preble Street 50 years ago. Testifying before the Legislature about similar proposals, he said, “One thing I’ve learned over the years. Whenever politicians call for budget reform and belt-tightening, it’s poor people who need to duck and cover.” How sad that this observation is true today.

Janice Bailey

Portland

