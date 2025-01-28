Cold air has returned to Maine, and a clipper system is moving in from the west, bringing a round of light snow Tuesday overnight into Wednesday morning.

Snow will develop in New Hampshire on Tuesday night and move into southern and western Maine late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The snow is expected to spread across the rest of the state before daybreak Wednesday, save for the far north, where the air will be drier.

The fluffy snow will easily accumulate on roads, so crews will need to be out for the Wednesday morning commute.

Periods of light snow will continue through Wednesday morning, tapering off during around midday. During the afternoon, another shot of cold arrives, and another round of snow showers and squalls is possible. These will be quick-moving but could coat the roads.

In total, most areas should pick up 2 to 4 inches of snow, except across northern Maine, where a dusting to 2 inches seems more likely.

Cold air blasts in again for Thursday. High temperatures in most of central and southern Maine will be in the teens, and wind gusts up to 30 mph will make it feel colder. Despite that, it should be a sunny day.

Another system approaches Friday. A few snow showers could pop up Friday morning, ahead of the system, in the mountains and parts of central and northern Maine.

More widespread snow, possibly mixing with a bit of rain at the coast, is possible Friday afternoon and evening. This will be a quick-moving system, and behind it, another cold area of high pressure builds in for Saturday.

