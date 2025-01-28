The Maine Senate voted 19-15 Tuesday to confirm Heather Sanborn as the new public advocate to represent the state’ utility ratepayers.
The former state senator and brewery owner from Portland will succeed William Harwood, who’s set to retire Jan. 31.
Sanborn was endorsed on a 7-5 vote by the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee earlier this month.
The public advocate represents electric, gas and water ratepayers before state and federal regulators.
Sanborn is director of business operations at Rising Tide Brewing Co., a Portland craft brewery that she co-founded with her husband.
This story will be updated.
