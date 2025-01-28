Maine’s highest court has shot down a 2021 law that removed the statute of limitations for civil claims of child sex abuse.

Maine lawmakers approved a bill in 2021 that removed the statute of limitations and allowed people to file childhood sexual abuse lawsuits in civil court, regardless of when the abuse was alleged to have occurred. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland challenged the law last year after it was sued by more than 30 people who alleged they were abused decades ago by priests and diocese employees.

In the 100-page ruling issued Tuesday by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, the justices said the court has never allowed the state to revive a statute of limitations after it has expired.

“Not all retroactive legislation is prohibited, but retroactive legislation cannot impair vested rights,” the court wrote in its majority opinion. “Once a statute of limitations has expired for a claim, a right to be free of that claim has vested, and the claim cannot be revived.”

It’s unclear where the lawsuits against the diocese will go from here. Attorneys on both sides were not immediately available to respond to the ruling, which included a dissenting opinion from two justices.

Bishop James Ruggieri, who leads the diocese, said in an emailed statement Tuesday that a “degree of uncertainty still remains,” but that he hopes the high court’s decision “will allow us as a diocese to commit to strengthening the core mission of the Church in Maine with even greater humility and devotion.”

“We as a diocese are committed to the highest standards and protocols of keeping our parishes safe places for our children,” Ruggieri said. “We are also committed to maintaining and strengthening the vibrancy of our parish communities and Church ministries which support so many people across the state, Catholic and non-Catholic. We will continue our mission of evangelization and direct service to those in need.”

An attorney for the group suing the church has previously argued their claims should still proceed to trial because they say the church tried to conceal reports of child sex abuse by reassigning accused priests to different parishes, an action attorneys argue isn’t limited by any statute of limitations.

This story will be updated.

