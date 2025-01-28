Did you know that the first recorded use of the “+” and the “-” and the “=” signs, the basic symbols for arithmetic, first entered into common usage in the 1500s? Before that, those ideas were written out as words.

And, get this, in 1518 there was an outbreak of “the dancing plague” where people danced themselves to death. Literally. It only lasted about two months, then it disappeared, but nearly 400 people were affected and many died. To this day, although there are lots of theories, no one is entirely sure what happened.

My favorite little factoid of the 1500s is that this is the century in which we get the first record of Italians eating tomatoes. Though until the 1700s, they were mostly considered ​ornamental.

Right, so I bet you are wondering what is up with all these juicy little nuggets of historical trivia from the 1500s. Well, they are all thanks to a little soiree we recently held at our home. A small bunch of us got together, made homemade pasta from scratch (so easy, so good) and shared. The rule of the dinner party was “no current events” and “come with a tidbit from this time.”

Why the 1500s? No reason. It just seemed amusing. The point was to get us all together and talk about something other than the news. Because although we are all deeply concerned – we also needed a break.

I’ll confess, at the time I planned the party, the idea of creating a space where we all just got together to laugh and connect was based on nothing other than my own sense of exhaustion. However, as I was discussing the idea with a friend, they pointed me to the book, “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century,” by Timothy Snyder – and it backs me up.

Do you know the book? It’s short. Easy read. Check your local independent bookstore. There is even a graphic novel version (yes) and although it is currently on back order, if you use bookshop.org you can order from the comfort of your home and still support indie bookstores.

Anyway, the point is that if you look at historical examples, you see that tyranny thrives on fear. Fear is where it gets its power. Which makes sense. And to be clear, there are things to be afraid of. For sure.

But, it turns out, the thing that is most effective in combating this, in restoring peace and democracy, is relationships.

Yup. Relationships. Getting together, hanging out, forming community.

I mean, none of this is surprising. Watch just about any movie, or better yet read the book. Tolkien, “Star Wars,” actual accounts of history… the bad guys rule through fear and manipulation, but it is respect, empathy and friendship that unites and fortifies the good guys.

It is not always as easy as it sounds, though.

When confronted by crisis after crisis after crisis, it can feel trite, or even inappropriate, to listen deeply to another point of view – or to step away from the news altogether and enjoy an evening of laughter. It’s not. It is essential.

Community is what nourishes us, relationships feed our souls and I don’t know about you, but the angels of my better nature have been a little low on blood sugar lately.

So I will be heeding the advice of Mr. Snyder (backed up by history and intuitively supported by my own brain) and joining in. I will be making an effort to get to know the neighbors, and taking time for friends. I will carve time away from headlines, and give myself permission to sidestep the heavy issues – because it turns out that the small stuff is where the big things happen.

If you see me at a community supper, come sit by me and say hello. If you happen to have a random bit of trivia to share, so much the better. Let’s chat and laugh, and reinforce everything we love about this life, the way it should be.

