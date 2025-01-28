More than 33,000 Mainers were affected by a data breach of the education software provider PowerSchool last month, according to a notification filed Monday by the company with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

The global K-12 software company suffered a cybersecurity breach that occurred on Dec. 19 and was discovered on Dec. 28, according to the notification. The company says 33,488 Maine residents were affected, although it does not include details about which school districts were impacted. There are about 170,000 publicly enrolled students in Maine, according to the state Department of Education.

At least nine Maine districts, including Brunswick, Cumberland, Gardiner and Yarmouth, notified families of the breach in email notifications or online announcements earlier this month.

Monday’s filing includes a template of a letter from PowerSchool that districts could use to notify affected families. It includes a summary of the breach situation, which it describes as an “unauthorized exfiltration of certain personal information from PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS) environments through one of our community-focused customer support portals, PowerSource.”

The letter also explains what personal information might have been accessed.

“Due to differences in customer requirements, the types of information involved in this incident included one or more of the following, which varied by person: name, contact information, date of birth, Social Security Number, limited medical alert information, and other related information,” the letter reads.

It also offers options for affected individuals to enroll in complementary credit monitoring or identity protection for two years.

