TOPSHAM — The Mt. Ararat and Oceanside girls basketball teams were undefeated when they scored 60 or more points heading into their matchup Tuesday night. That stat remains true after the Class A-Class B showdown in Topsham, as the the Eagles beat the Mariners, 73-50.

Junior forward Julianna Allen had 21 points and six rebounds for Mt. Ararat (13-2). Senior guard Cali Pomerleau added 20 points and seven assists, and senior guard Kennedy Lampart added 10 points.

The first-quarter pace was slow, but quick hands on defense and quick breaks in the transition offense allowed the Eagles to establish a rhythm and multi-possession lead.

“I always like us to come out and be the dictator, energy-wise,” Mt. Ararat coach Julie Petrie said. “I just felt like we could have given a little bit more energy (to start)… So I feel like once we settled in a little bit and picked up the defensive intensity, we were more with it.”

Key moments

• Twenty-two of Mt. Ararat’s first 24 points involved Pomerleau. The guard was either dishing it out to an open teammate, sinking a deep 3-pointer or working in the paint.

• Oceanside went into halftime down 34-24, after making three 3-pointers on 13 attempts. The Mariners continued to shoot from deep in the third quarter, making five of six 3-point attempts. Mt. Ararat still led, 57-48.

• After a scoring outburst by both teams in the third (47 combined points), the Eagles closed out the Mariners on a 16-2 run in the fourth quarter.

What does it mean?

• With the win, Mt. Ararat has an inside track to the top seed in Class A South for the second-straight year. The Eagles have already beaten the final three opponents on their schedule, including two teams by double-digits (Fryeburg by 36, Freeport by 20).

• All four of Oceanside’s losses have come against Class A opponents. The Mariners, in Class B South, are 4-4 against larger schools, with one more matchup against Hampden Academy in the regular-season finale.

• Oceanside coach Matt Breen believes this tough schedule will prove beneficial for his team once the tournament begins. After Tuesday’s loss and wins by Medomak Valley and Biddeford, the Mariners slid from the third to fourth seed.

Notable quotables

• “We are so unselfish. I think that’s what I love most about them is that. I always tell them, ‘Don’t be fancy, be good.’ We see people on the floor, and this team doesn’t care who scores, which makes us so dynamic. They’re a great team. You know, we talk about stats, it’s a different girl for us every night, which is a really good problem to have. Total team-first attitude for them.” — Julie Petrie

• “They packed the paint pretty good. We don’t have anyone over 5-foot-7, so you know, we’re gonna have to make some outside jump shots to be effective.” — Matt Breen

• “We really focused on transitioning, so they didn’t have (time) to set up in anything. But I think all throughout the game, we found many ways to score. I mean, we hit 3s, we hit kick outs, we went inside. I feel like we were scoring from all aspects of the court.” — Cali Pomerleau

Statistical leaders

• Mt. Ararat: Allen (21 points, seven free throws made, two blocks), Pomerleau (seven assists, two 3-pointers made), Kayleigh Wagg (seven rebounds, five steals), Jenna Jensen (seven rebounds)

• Oceanside: Aubrianna Hoose (12 points, four free throws, three steals), Grace Mackie (three 3-pointers), Abby Stackpole (three 3-pointers), Renee Ripley (10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks)

Up next

• Mt. Ararat hosts Fryeburg Academy (3-11) at 7 p.m. Thursday. On Dec. 17, the Eagles beat the Raiders, 77-41.

• Oceanside hosts Medomak Valley (13-3) at 5 p.m. Friday. On Dec. 10, the Mariners beat the Panthers, 66-48.

