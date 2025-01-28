Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement on Tuesday. Maye will take part in the Pro Bowl games, which start Thursday and run through Sunday.

Maye had an impressive rookie campaign, starting 12 games and completing 66.6% of his passes for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Maye also added 421 rushing yards on 54 attempts with two more touchdowns.

It wasn’t all great for Maye, who finished seventh in the league with nine fumbles. He missed most of one start in concussion protocol and played just one series in the Patriots’ final games. The Patriots were 1-9 in games Maye started and finished. They won both games he left early, so the Patriots were officially 3-9 in Maye’s starts.

It’s the second time a Patriots rookie quarterback will take part in the Pro Bowl in the last four seasons. Mac Jones was also a Pro Bowl replacement as a rookie in 2021.

Maye began his rookie season as Jacoby Brissett’s backup. He was thrust into the starting role in Week 6 in a 41-21 loss to the Texans.

Maye replaces Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who opted out of the Pro Bowl games after losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Maye is preparing to play under a new coaching staff in his second season. Mike Vrabel takes over as head coach and Josh McDaniels returns for this third sting as New England’s offensive coordinator. McDaniels also coached Jones during his Pro Bowl season in 2021. He replaces Alex Van Pelt.

Ashton Grant will be Maye’s quarterbacks coach, replacing T.C. McCartney. Grant served as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach with the Browns in 2023 and 2024. He joined the Browns in 2020 in a Bill Walsh NFL diversity coaching fellowship. He was named an offensive quality control coach in 2022.

Grant worked with Vrabel on the Browns in 2024. Vrabel served as a coaching and personnel assistant in Cleveland for one year after being fired by the Titans following the 2023 season.

“He’s exciting, talented, ready to learn and ready to continue to develop,” Vrabel said of Maye on WBZ over the weekend. “He’s athletic and mobile, has the ability to make throws to all part of the field with arm talent. But every year is a new process. There will be some new terminology, and some carryover from what he’s had. I know that he’s ready to learn and is excited. We welcome that and want him to lead our football team.”

